Police jacket stolen from patrol vehicle at Shawnee Mission Ford

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Someone broke into the gated lot at Shawnee Mission Ford and entered two police vehicles on Thursday.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 11501 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

No weapons were taken, as there were none in vehicles, but a Shawnee police jacket was stolen from one of the cars.

Further inventory is being taken, according to Captain Mendoza, to determine if anything else was taken.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information should call Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150.

