26-year-old charged in early morning shooting in Independence that killed man

The Independence Police Department has charged a man with murder after another man was shot and killed early on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at about 2:57 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. Osage, a couple blocks from the historic Vaile Mansion.

The shooting happened following a fight or argument between two people inside a house, initial reports said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man has been taken into custody and, later on Thursday, charges were filed against this man.

William M. Miller-Kirkland, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, witnesses said he went to the house and shot the victim several times before leaving.

Miller-Kirkland's mother said that she tried to take the gun from him when he arrived at the house. Then, the fired the gun and hit the victim in the arm.

The victim fell to the ground, then Miller-Kirkland stood over him and shot him multiple times.

He then left the house.

Police stopped him in his vehicle later and he refused to stop. Once he did stop, however, he refused to cooperate and told officers to shoot him.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

Police found 14 spent shell casings at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released once his family has been notified.

A man who lives in the building behind the one where the shooting happened was still awake after getting off work at midnight when the shooting happened.

“Heard the shots and all that," William Lee Crouch said. "I would say eight of them. I don’t know the neighbors or anything like that because they just moved in not too long ago.”

One neighbor thought it may have been a man and a woman in their 50s who lived there.

