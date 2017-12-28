Man, 26, charged with killing mother's fiance in Independence

A 26-year-old Independence man has been charged with killing his mother's fiance after showing up at the couple's apartment drunk and blaming the fiance for playing a role in a burglary.

William Miller-Kirkland was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Teddis Burns-El. Bond is set at $250,000.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of N. Osage, a couple blocks from the historic Vaile Mansion.

Court records say Miller-Kirkland's mother said that she tried to take the gun from him when he arrived at the house. Then, the fired the gun and hit the victim in the arm. The victim fell to the ground, then Miller-Kirkland stood over him and shot him multiple times.

Police say Miller-Kirkland left in a sport utility vehicle and was stopped after briefly fleeing. He told officers to shoot him before they used physical force to arrest him.

Police stopped him in his vehicle later and he refused to stop. Once he did stop, however, he refused to cooperate and told officers to shoot him.

Police found 14 spent shell casings at the scene.

A man who lives in the building behind the one where the shooting happened was still awake after getting off work at midnight when the shooting happened.

“Heard the shots and all that," William Lee Crouch said. "I would say eight of them. I don’t know the neighbors or anything like that because they just moved in not too long ago.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.