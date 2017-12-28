Police investigating after body is found by river in KCK

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a body was found by the river near James Street and I-70.

A city water pollution employee discovered the body, which was partially in the water, around 10 a.m. on an access road near N. 3rd Street and James Street.

It is believed to be the body of a man, but the body has been in the water for quite some time.

It will be a while before a cause of death can be determined because they must wait for the results of the autopsy.

Police say they do not yet know if the person's death is suspicious. They are currently only calling it a "death investigation."

There is a known homeless population in the area, but the authorities cannot yet determine if this person was homeless.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the investigation and is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

