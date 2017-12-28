Owner sought of $7.3 million lottery ticket sold in Kansas City

The Missouri Lottery is looking in Kansas City for someone who matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Brooklyn Mart, 2200 E. Truman Rd. and had the number combination 5, 11, 14, 30, 33 and 34.

May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, urged the owner of the ticket to sign it right away and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. So, this winner has until June 25 to claim their prize.

Prizes can be claimed at any of the four lottery offices, which are in KC, Jefferson City, Springfield and St. Louis.

