Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawrence apartment

A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed in Lawrence on Wednesday evening.

Police say 30-year-old Lei Ala A. Turner was found injured in an apartment in the 2300 block of W. 26th Street.

The shooting, which may have been accidental, happened just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

She was shot in the chest.

Life-saving measures were deployed at the scene and she was life-flighted to the hospital, but she died from her injuries.

A suspect has been identified, according to a news release from the department.

However, he has not been located yet.

“At this time, we do believe the shooting may have been accidental, but we still need to make contact from the individual and get their statement as to what occurred," said Drew Fennelly with the Lawrence Police Department. "Anytime we have a homicide in Lawrence, it's a significant event, so we dedicate all the resources we can to solving those so they don't continue to happen.”

This is Lawrence's sixth homicide of the year. Four of the last 10 years have been homicide-free, but this year matches 2014.

Police said that they have had an unusually high number of homicides in Lawrence this year. Most of them have happened in the last six months.

"Six is a higher number than what we typically see in Lawrence," Fennelly said. "However, it does fluctuate occasionally and year-to-year it can vary a little bit. With the homicide numbers being that low, any increase is substantial.”

In Douglas County, at least 10 people have been murdered this year, which is the highest number in at least a decade.

