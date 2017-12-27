Reports: Hosmer to be offered $120 million by San Diego Padres - KCTV5

Reports: Hosmer to be offered $120 million by San Diego Padres

Two national reports indicate the San Diego Padres are about to offer significant money for Royals free agent Eric Hosmer. 

MLB Network and ESPN's Buster Olney report that Hosmer could be offered a 6-year, $120 million deal. 

In seven years with the Kansas City Royals, Hosmer had 127 homers, 566 RBI and finished with a .284 batting average. He collected over 1,100 hits in that time period. 

Hosmer has made one All-Star Game and was named the MVP of the game. He's won four Gold Gloves at his position and won the 2017 Silver Slugger award. 

