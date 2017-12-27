Fire caused by chimney leaves damage to Overland Park home

Firefighters put out a house fire in Overland Park on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday in the 7300 block of W. 148th Street.

Crews on scene believe it was a chimney fire that spread to the roof of the home.

No one was injured in the fire, according to a spokesperson for the Overland Park Fire Department.

Noticeable damage was done to the home.

