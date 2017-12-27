Fire caused by chimney leaves damage to Overland Park home - KCTV5

Fire caused by chimney leaves damage to Overland Park home

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Firefighters put out a house fire in Overland Park on Wednesday night. 

The fire was reported at 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday in the 7300 block of W. 148th Street. 

Crews on scene believe it was a chimney fire that spread to the roof of the home. 

No one was injured in the fire, according to a spokesperson for the Overland Park Fire Department. 

Noticeable damage was done to the home. 

