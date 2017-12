Bring this flyer or show it on your phone and be sure tell your cashier at any Kansas City or Lawrence Chipotle. (Chipolte)

Bring this flyer or show it on your phone and be sure tell your cashier at any Kansas City or Lawrence Chipotle on Jan. 17.

Bags of Fun KC get 50-percent of the proceeds all day! Walk-in orders only – no phone or website orders.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.