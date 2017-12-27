Avoiding frozen pipes during harsh, cold winter in Kansas City

One simple action can help you save thousands from a potential pipe burst during freezing weather.

Bob Hamilton Plumbing's Corky Williams knows a thing or two about burst pipes.

He says when it's cold enough to snow and freeze, it's cold enough to impact the pipes in your house.

“If you have a suspicion that it is a bathroom or a kitchen pipe that burst and that is where the bulk of the water is, then that is where we’d start," Williams said.

Williams has one simple piece of advice to keep the water going.

“Just a thin little trickle to your faucet will work," he said.

