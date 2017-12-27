Avoiding frozen pipes during harsh, cold winter in Kansas City - KCTV5

Avoiding frozen pipes during harsh, cold winter in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV5 File Photo) (KCTV5 File Photo)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One simple action can help you save thousands from a potential pipe burst during freezing weather. 

Bob Hamilton Plumbing's Corky Williams knows a thing or two about burst pipes. 

He says when it's cold enough to snow and freeze, it's cold enough to impact the pipes in your house. 

“If you have a suspicion that it is a bathroom or a kitchen pipe that burst and that is where the bulk of the water is, then that is where we’d start," Williams said. 

Williams has one simple piece of advice to keep the water going. 

“Just a thin little trickle to your faucet will work," he said. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.