Snow treated with some ice melts can be dangerous to dogs, vets warn

If you have dogs, it is important to know what ingredients are in the ice and snow melt you put down.

For Willie and Truman, they stay inside most of the time, and that’s good when the temperature is single digits outside.

If your pet is outside, veterinarians want you to remember that snow melt can be dangerous.

“It can cause stomach issue, and, at very high doses, it can cause neurologic problems,” said Dr. Ryan Bragg with Blue Pearl Veterinarians. “It’s also sized based. So, a smaller dog can become sick at a smaller dose as opposed to a big Labrador or something like that.”

If you have a dog at home, Bragg says wipe their paws off when they come inside. And if you think they’ve ingested ice melt, go see your vet.

“Classically, vomiting is commonly the first one we see. If they ingest quite a bit of it, they can become neurologic where they are unsteady on their feet, may not recognize the owners (and) start to have seizures,” Bragg said.

Bragg says there are animal-safe ice melts. You just need to look for it on the shelf.

Vets say be careful with hand warmers too, because they can upset a dog’s stomach.

