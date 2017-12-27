NAACP comes out in opposition of privatizing sidewalks in Westport

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will be announcing its opposition against the privatization of public sidewalks in Westport.

The group is expected to host a press conference on Dec. 29 at the Swope Parkway United Christian Church.

“Privatizing public lands are not a solution for legitimate concerns about crime,” said Rev. Dr. Williams in a statement. “Although privatization is much in style these days, it cannot solve this very real issue. Indeed, it is more likely to increase civil rights violations, and increase racial tension in our city.”

The Kansas City council passed an ordinance earlier this month.

A two-block perimeter from Broadway to Mill Street and on Pennsylvania from 40th to Archibald will be set up.

People who enter that area on Friday and Saturday nights between 11 p.m. and 4 a. m. will have to go through metal detectors to be checked for weapons and other contraband.

The ordinance was proposed following a pattern of violence that's plagued the area in 2017.

