Standoff wraps up in Kansas City after seven hours

Police are working a standoff in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania in Kansas City. (KCTV5)
A man was taken into custody following a seven-hour long standoff in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania in Kansas City. 

The man has a felony warrant for probation violation out of Kansas City, KS, according to police. 

KCK police received a tip about the individual being inside the home and informed Kansas City police. 

The man was discovered in the basement of the home. 

He is expected to be booked on his KCK warrant. 

