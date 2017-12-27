Two Kearney teens among 4 killed after after truck they were in fell off Kansas bridge

Icy conditions on Interstate 70 are being blamed for a Kansas accident that killed four people after the pickup truck they were in fell off a bridge. (CBS)

Icy conditions on Interstate 70 are being blamed for a Kansas accident that killed a woman, her two daughters and a family friend after the pickup truck they were in fell off a bridge.

The accident happened Tuesday morning amid snowfall. The Kansas Highway Patrol's crash report says 47-year-old Lisa Luft was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota that struck a guardrail due to weather condition.

The truck traveled 230 feet along the guardrail, then another 150 feet on top of the guardrail before falling about 25 feet off a bridge, coming to a rest on its top.

The Kansas City Star reports that Luft and her two daughters, 20-year-old Brianna and 14-year-old Aria, were killed, along with Brianna's friend, 18-year-old Saleena Senzee. All four were from Kearney.

The Kearney School District issued the following statement on Wednesday:

We are deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the Luft and Senzee families.

Guidance counselors, our district social worker and support staff will be available to provide counseling and support for students and staff grieving during this difficult time.

