Kansas City Public Library embraces role as haven for homeless during the winter months

When it’s bitterly cold outside, the library is a place where many of the homeless seek refuge, and they’re welcome there.

With temperatures below freezing, it's not safe to be outside for long periods of time. The homeless have limited options.

Shelters often offer them dinner and a place to sleep, but during the day, they’re on their own. That's why the Kansas City Public Library opens its doors.

"We don't ask them to leave until the very last minute, and we opened our doors maybe a smidgen earlier today because people were waiting to come in. We're just a welcoming place, not just the Central Library, but all of our locations across Kansas City," said Joel Jones, the deputy director of library services.

On Wednesdays, the Central Library is open until 9 p.m. They're closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

