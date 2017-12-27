Kansas City Public Library embraces role as haven for homeless d - KCTV5

Kansas City Public Library embraces role as haven for homeless during the winter months

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
When it’s bitterly cold outside, the library is a place where many of the homeless seek refuge, and they’re welcome there. (KCTV5) When it’s bitterly cold outside, the library is a place where many of the homeless seek refuge, and they’re welcome there. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

When it’s bitterly cold outside, the library is a place where many of the homeless seek refuge, and they’re welcome there.

With temperatures below freezing, it's not safe to be outside for long periods of time. The homeless have limited options.

Shelters often offer them dinner and a place to sleep, but during the day, they’re on their own. That's why the Kansas City Public Library opens its doors.

"We don't ask them to leave until the very last minute, and we opened our doors maybe a smidgen earlier today because people were waiting to come in. We're just a welcoming place, not just the Central Library, but all of our locations across Kansas City," said Joel Jones, the deputy director of library services.

On Wednesdays, the Central Library is open until 9 p.m. They're closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.