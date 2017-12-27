Crews install 412 new LED stadium lights at Kauffman Stadium

Four people are dead after a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in eastern Kansas.More >
The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.
Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles - who also is the all-time leading rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs - said his current team "might as well" release him.
For the first time in 355 days, we have dropped below zero in Kansas City. On top of that, Monday morning's wind chill values are in the order of 10 to 15 below.
Icy conditions on Interstate 70 are being blamed for a Kansas accident that killed four people after the pickup truck they were in fell off a bridge.
Actor Eric Stonestreet is helping his alma mater make some noise.
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of Spruce.
Over 2,300 residents are without power north of the river. Six outages were reported just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. This came about two hours after outages occurred in Liberty. Kansas City Power & Light tells KCTV5 that multiple crews are addressing the outages. It's unknown what caused them, according to a KCP&L spokesperson. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
