Crews install 412 new LED stadium lights at Kauffman Stadium

Things are looking bright for the Kansas City Royals.

The team joined the stadium lighting revolution by adding LED lights to illuminate the playing field.

Crews used a helicopter to put 412 LED lights in place one-by-one at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday.

“Down the third base line, down the first baseline, and out near the video board," Royals spokesman Toby Cook said.

The LED lights replace 600 halide lights.

Cook says the upgrade will reduce glare for players and umpires on the field.

“When you can see better at night, you play better. Then it becomes a better product for fans in the stands," Cook said.

Cook noted the lights can be turned on and off with a quick flip of a switch, unlike the old ones which took 15 minutes to warm up.

“Every once in a while, that would happen right in the middle of a game. With LEDs, when they’re on, they’re on. When they’re off, they’re off," Cook said.

The new upgrade will also provide a better in-game experience for the fans.

“We can also program them so that if someone hits a home run, or the Royals win we can have them do all sorts of fun things, and we’ll figure that all out once they get installed," Cook said.

The Royals say the lights will save around $40,000 in energy savings per year.

