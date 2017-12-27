Johnson County to get bike-sharing in 2018 - KCTV5

Johnson County to get bike-sharing in 2018

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Johnson County hopes to place a total of 70 bikes in several parks and at the new Arts & Heritage Center. (BCycle/Facebook) Johnson County hopes to place a total of 70 bikes in several parks and at the new Arts & Heritage Center. (BCycle/Facebook)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Officials in Johnson County are embracing the concept of a bike-sharing system.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Mid-America Regional Council awarded transportation funding in 2014 to BikeWalkKC to expand bike-sharing into Johnson County. The county hopes to begin installing its own system next spring under the BCycle banner.

Residents will be able to grab a rental bike from a nearby station and return it to either the same place or another spot closer to their destination.

BCycle already operates on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area, with more than 40 stations serving residents. Johnson County hopes to place a total of 70 bikes in several parks and at the new Arts & Heritage Center.

County officials say bike-sharing can be a convenient and cheap transportation option.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

