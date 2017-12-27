For second time in month, residents at Kansas City apartment forced out due to fire

The three-alarm fire started just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Chopper5)

Firefighters battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning near East 30th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The three-alarm fire started just before 11 a.m.

It's the second time the apartment has caught fire.

An electrical fire a little over three weeks ago forced several people who lived at the apartment building to move out.

Firefighters confirmed Kansas City Power & Light cut the power to the building for safety.

Bernadette Yeakey said she was shocked to be displaced by a second fire.

“If he would have just told us to get our things out, then I wouldn’t have to worry about this," Yeakey said. "I had tires to my car in there. I had four TVs in there and everything is gone.”

Investigators are focusing on the back of the building because the fire started in the basement.

"Right now we’re very interested in this backside and because the fire was from the bottom to the top, there will be a lot of work to do and you can see from the crews working here there’s been a lot of digging out going on," said Floyd Peoples, Chief Fire Marshall of the Kansas City Fire Department.

It’ll be 72 hours before the inspectors will complete their report and determine what caused the fire.

