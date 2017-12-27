Firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment fire near 30th, Indiana

The three-alarm fire started just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Chopper5)

Firefighters battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning near East 30th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The three-alarm fire started just before 11 a.m.

It's not clear what started the fire at this time or if anyone was hurt.

Investigators are focusing on the back of the building because the fire started in the basement. It’ll be 72 hours before the inspectors will complete their report and determine what caused the fire.

