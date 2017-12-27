Firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment fire near 30th, Indiana - KCTV5

Firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment fire near 30th, Indiana

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
Connect
The three-alarm fire started just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Chopper5) The three-alarm fire started just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Chopper5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Firefighters battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning near East 30th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The three-alarm fire started just before 11 a.m.

It's not clear what started the fire at this time or if anyone was hurt.

Investigators are focusing on the back of the building because the fire started in the basement.  It’ll be 72 hours before the inspectors will complete their report and determine what caused the fire. 

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.