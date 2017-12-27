Another round of snow, record cold temps possible Saturday

It is bitterly cold in Kansas City on Monday, and there is more where that came from. (KCTV5)

Behind the snow, an arctic high pressure system sets up almost right over Kansas City. This means we could have close to record cold overnight lows. (KCTV5)

The Arctic air over southern Canada moves our way Friday night. A cold front moves through early Saturday and behind the front we are looking at an area of snow developing and spreading out across our region. (KCTV5)

For the first time in 355 days, we have dropped below zero in Kansas City.

On top of that, Monday morning's wind chill values are in the order of 10 to 15 below.

"We will see some sunshine today and a high of just 15. Bitter cold arctic air will arrive this weekend," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony said.

The Arctic air over southern Canada moves our way Friday night. A cold front moves through early Saturday and behind the front we are looking at an area of snow developing and spreading out across our region.

WEATHER BLOG: StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony has more details in his latest weather blog.

You know it's cold when the warmest wind chill of the day barely gets above zero! @kctv5 #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/0JIo7IMAqz — Brett Anthony (@BrettKCTV5) December 27, 2017

Behind the snow, an arctic high-pressure system sets up almost right over Kansas City. This means we could have close to record cold overnight lows.

Remember, you can stay on top of winter weather that moves through the metro with our StormTrack weather app. It lets you track the storms as they head your way. It also provides the latest weather alerts.

Text the word "StormTrack5" to 23765. You'll get a link to download the app for free. You can also click here to download.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.