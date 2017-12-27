Wanted: Garamee Cooper

Garamee Cooper is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual misconduct with a child. (CrimeStoppers)

The original offense happened in 2007 in Blackburn and involved a 12-year-old girl.

His last known address was near Ninth Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City.

Cooper is currently wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

