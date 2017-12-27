Arrested: Garamee Cooper - KCTV5

Arrested: Garamee Cooper

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Garamee Cooper is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual misconduct with a child.

The original offense happened in 2007 in Blackburn and involved a 12-year-old girl.

Cooper was arrested on a Missouri parole violation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

