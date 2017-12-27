Jan. 27 | The Polar Plunge

The Polar Plunge consists of brave souls that raise money to “plunge” into icy water in Kansas during winter. (Special Olympics of Kansas)

Costumes are encouraged, because who wants to get their good clothes soaking wet? Plus, it helps disguise the fear in your eyes!

In 2018, 11 Kansas communities will host a Polar Plunge with first-time plunges in Hutchinson and Meade.

Get a team together or go it alone. Teams should have a minimum of two but there is no maximum number of participants.

The team must raise the $75 fee for each participant.

Gather your family and friends and challenge them to join you or support you. Create a costume to add to the fun or just join us for a great time!

When: Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Schlitterbahn Water Park

Benefits: Special Olympics athletes of Kansas

Event schedule:

7:15 a.m. - Registration opens

8:00 a.m. - Strut starts

9:30 am. - Costume contest

9:45 a.m. - Opening ceremony

10:15 a.m. - PLUNGE!

Early packet pick-up: Friday, Jan 26

