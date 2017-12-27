Wanted: James Hayes - KCTV5

Wanted: James Hayes

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
James Hayes is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for rape.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

James Hayes is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for rape.

The original offense happened in 1992 and involved the sexual assault of a 70-year-old woman.

His last known address was near 28th Street and Oakley Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Hayes should be considered dangerous.

