Wanted: James Hayes

James Hayes is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for rape.

The original offense happened in 1992 and involved the sexual assault of a 70-year-old woman.

His last known address was near 28th Street and Oakley Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Hayes should be considered dangerous.

