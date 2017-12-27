Where to recycle your Christmas tree in the Kansas City metro area

Christmas is over – which means many are taking down their Christmas decorations.

If you have a real Christmas tree, experts say it’s a good idea to get rid of it before it gets dry.

Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the house or garage.

Here is a list of tree recycling locations around the KC Metro area.

Recycled Christmas trees will be turned into mulch.

If your city or county is not listed, check with your local officials.

All tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands must be removed.

City of Kansas City:

Three locations: 11660 N. Main St., 1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway and 10301 Raytown Rd.

It’s free on Saturdays for Kansas City residents only (must show ID) – Otherwise it’s $3/ tree for anybody M-Sat. KC residents must pay $3 M-SAT.

Open until the 2nd week of January (For Free Saturdays)

Phone: (816) 483-0908

City of Kansas City, Kansas:

Stony Point Park- 527 N. 86th. NE Corner of the parking lot.

Alvey Park - 4834 Metropolitan. North side of the South parking lot

City Park - 2601 Park Drive. In park around the corner in the grass

Wyandotte County Park (Bonner) - 631 N. 126th (Ball Field Parking)

Phone: 913-573-8305

South Kansas City:

Christmas Trees $2 (All year long)

Blue Springs:

Pink Hill Park, 2715 NW Park Dr., Blue Springs, Missouri

Lenexa:

Little Mill Creek Park North Parking lot, 79th and Cottonwood Streets.

Lenexa Residents Only

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26- January 16th

The City is partnered with Boyscout Troop 136. Residents can drop off at site, or Boyscouts will pick up from homes – they request a minimum donation of $10 for this service.

JOCO Parks and Recreation Districts: