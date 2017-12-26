Woman killed in double shooting at 6th, Spruce in Kansas City - KCTV5

Woman killed in double shooting at 6th, Spruce in Kansas City

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of Spruce. 

The shooting happened around 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday night. 

Investigators found two shooting victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. 

The female victim died from her injuries. 

There’s no suspect information at this time. 

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

