Woman killed in double shooting at 6th, Spruce in Kansas City

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of Spruce.

The shooting happened around 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Investigators found two shooting victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The female victim died from her injuries.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

