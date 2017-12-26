Water main break reported at 79th Street in Lenexa - KCTV5

Water main break reported at 79th Street in Lenexa

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

A large water main break has been reported on 79th Street west of Pflumm Road in Lenexa. 

The break happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. 

It could take hours to fix, according to police.  

