Fire crews battle fire in Parkville

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Fire crews from the Kansas City Police Department and Southern Platte Fire District battled a full-involved fire at a home in Parkville. 

The fire happened in the 12000 block of NW Crooked Road. 

There's no word of injuries. 

The two-alarm fire was first reported at 8:49 p.m. 

