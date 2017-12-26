Over 2,300 without power north of the river in Clay County

Over 2,300 residents are without power north of the river.

Six outages were reported just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. This came about two hours after outages occurred in Liberty.

Kansas City Power & Light tells KCTV5 that multiple crews are addressing the outages.

It's unknown what caused them, according to a KCP&L spokesperson.

