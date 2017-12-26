Over 2,300 without power north of the river in Clay County - KCTV5

Over 2,300 without power north of the river in Clay County

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Over 2,300 residents are without power north of the river.

Six outages were reported just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. This came about two hours after outages occurred in Liberty. 

Kansas City Power & Light tells KCTV5 that multiple crews are addressing the outages. 

It's unknown what caused them, according to a KCP&L spokesperson. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.