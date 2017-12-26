Former Chief Jamaal Charles says Broncos "might as well" release him

Four people are dead after a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in eastern Kansas.More >
A woman has died after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The crash happened on I-435 near Missouri Route 45.More >
The Kansas City was under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. to noon on Tuesday as snow fell across the metro and frigid temperatures settled in. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for counties in northern Missouri until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.More >
Over 2,300 residents are without power north of the river. Six outages were reported just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. This came about two hours after outages occurred in Liberty. Kansas City Power & Light tells KCTV5 that multiple crews are addressing the outages. It's unknown what caused them, according to a KCP&L spokesperson. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles - who also is the all-time leading rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs - said his current team "might as well" release him.More >
It has been five years since baby Lisa Irwin vanished. Her parents recently sat down with KCTV5 News, answering the questions you would ask. We take you inside the investigation, revealing new theories and uncover what disturbed investigators.More >
A man in his 70s was shot and killed outside his Kansas City, KS, home on Monday. It happened in the 1600 block of Richmond Avenue.More >
A quarterback sprinting 95 yards for a touchdown in the final minutes to help win a high school state championship is legendary on its own.More >
A big Mastiff mix with droopy eyes that endured a heartbreakingly long stay at a Kansas City animal shelter has finally found a home.More >
