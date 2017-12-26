Former Chief Jamaal Charles says Broncos "might as well" release him

Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles - who also is the all-time leading rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs - said his current team "might as well" release him.

"I ain't playing. Might as well.," Charles told The Denver Post this week. "No reason for me to just sit around and look at people play," Charles told The Denver Post on Tuesday. "At the end of the day, I just got to see what's the future for me. That's the next step. If it's somewhere else or if somebody wants to pick me up. That's the future."

In limited action this season, Charles has 296 rushing yards on 69 carries. He has just one touchdown.

"I thought we were all going to get a chance to share the ball," Charles said. "I never got a chance to be in the first 15, and it sucks."

Charles said he believes he can play in the league still despite a history of injuries.

He played nine seasons with the Chiefs.

