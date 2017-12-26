UPDATE: Power outages fixed in Liberty

UPDATE (6:25 p.m.): According to the Kansas City Power & Light map, the outages have been fixed.

Just five residents remain without power.

----

There are about 1,300 Liberty residents without power on this cold night.

According to the Kansas City Power & Light outage map, there are 10 separate outages which are affecting 1,287 customers.

It's unknown what caused the outages.

