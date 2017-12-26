UPDATE: Power outages fixed in Liberty - KCTV5

UPDATE: Power outages fixed in Liberty

LIBERTY, MO

UPDATE (6:25 p.m.): According to the Kansas City Power & Light map, the outages have been fixed. 

Just five residents remain without power. 

There are about 1,300 Liberty residents without power on this cold night. 

According to the Kansas City Power & Light outage map, there are 10 separate outages which are affecting 1,287 customers. 

It's unknown what caused the outages. 

