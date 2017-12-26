KCP&L says Northland power outage caused by "switching" issues

Four people are dead after a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in eastern Kansas.More >
Four people are dead after a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in eastern Kansas.More >
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >
The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.More >
The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Icy conditions on Interstate 70 are being blamed for a Kansas accident that killed four people after the pickup truck they were in fell off a bridge.More >
Icy conditions on Interstate 70 are being blamed for a Kansas accident that killed four people after the pickup truck they were in fell off a bridge.More >
Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles - who also is the all-time leading rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs - said his current team "might as well" release him.More >
Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles - who also is the all-time leading rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs - said his current team "might as well" release him.More >
For the first time in 355 days, we have dropped below zero in Kansas City. On top of that, Monday morning's wind chill values are in the order of 10 to 15 below.More >
For the first time in 355 days, we have dropped below zero in Kansas City. On top of that, Monday morning's wind chill values are in the order of 10 to 15 below.More >
Authorities say three young boys were killed and six other people injured in a three-vehicle crash in southwest Missouri.More >
Authorities say three young boys were killed and six other people injured in a three-vehicle crash in southwest Missouri.More >
Actor Eric Stonestreet is helping his alma mater make some noise.More >
Actor Eric Stonestreet is helping his alma mater make some noise.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of Spruce.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of Spruce.More >