KCP&L says Northland power outage caused by "switching" issues

Some Northlanders were forced to sit in the cold and dark after losing power.

More than 2,000 homes across the Liberty lost power Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

KCP&L says the outage was caused by some "switching" issues, and the cold weather only made getting the lights back on even harder.

"Typically, we can we turn them on in one big bulk, but with the cold weather, we're having to section things off to be able to get hundreds here, hundreds there, hundreds here, hundreds there in order to flip them back on," KCP&L spokesman Jeremy McNeive said. "So it's taking a little bit longer obviously then we would like to. It's a bit more of a process with this cold weather."

