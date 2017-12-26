4 Kearney residents die in rollover accident on Interstate 70 in Kansas

ABILENE, KS. (KCTV5/AP) - Four people are dead after a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in eastern Kansas.

A Kansas Highway Patrol says the four victims were from Kearney, MO.

Lisa Luft (47), Brianna Luft (20), Saleena Senzee (18) and Aria Luft (14) were all killed in the wreck.

The accident was reported just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County, near Abilene. Names of the victims have not been released.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner says the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over. The cause of the accident isn't immediately known but snow was falling Tuesday morning, causing slick roadways in many parts of the state.

Gardner says several vehicles have slid off of roads and highways because of the slick conditions, but no other fatal wrecks were reported.

