Kansas City, KS firefighter dies while on duty

Kansas City, KS firefighter dies while on duty

Jason Garrett Jason Garrett
KANSAS CITY, KS

A Kansas City, KS firefighter passed away Tuesday morning while on duty. 

Firefighter Jason Garrett died at Station 19 Tuesday.

He was found unresponsive in his bed and pronounced dead at the station. 

Garrett was a five-year veteran of the Kansas City, KS Fire Department. 

No foul play is suspected in his death. 

Garrett was 46 years old. 

