Get a bad Christmas gift? Experts offer holiday gift return tips

Not every gift is a winner.

And that’s okay, people can’t always get it right.

But there are a few things gift recipients may want to know before trying to return their not-so-coveted presents.

A survey from the National Retail Federation estimates almost two-thirds of people made at least one return during the 2016 holiday season.

And let’s face it, it’s not the most fun task to do.

"It could take a whole day depending on how much you have to return,” shopper Stacey Flynn said.

Return policies vary from “no questions asked”, to “strict rules”.

To make sure the trip is efficient, experts advise people to keep all receipts.

Consumer Reports Senior Editor Donna Rosato tells shoppers who are returning items to a store to bring identification and be sure to keep an eye on the calendar.

"Some retailers are very generous but others have very limited time that you can return,” Rosato said. “In fact many major stores will only allow you 90 days to return an item but some as little 30 days or even 15 days.”

Experts also say to keep the item in its original packaging. Stores could charge for a restocking fee.

Another common mistake, returning items the days after Christmas; a rule that could save people time standing in long lines.

According to the National Retail Federation, over a third of retailers offer free shipping on returns, which could be a good chance to skip that trip out in the snow and bitterly cold altogether.

