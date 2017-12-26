Woman dead, interstate closed after 2-vehicle crash on I-435 near MO-45

A brand new holiday attraction in Lee's Summit is getting a lot of attention - and it serves the same purpose as the city's famed "magic tree." A portable commode left behind from a highway construction site has been dubbed the "Magic Potty." The outhouse was placed out there for road crews working a stretch of Blue Parkway. After the job was over, the potty was left right by a Lee's Summit home. As a joke, the family placed strands of Christma...

More >