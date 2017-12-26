Woman dead, interstate closed after 2-vehicle crash on I-435 nea - KCTV5

Woman dead, interstate closed after 2-vehicle crash on I-435 near MO-45

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The crash happened on I-435 near Missouri Route 45. (KCTV5) The crash happened on I-435 near Missouri Route 45. (KCTV5)
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A woman has died after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday.

The crash happened on I-435 near Missouri Route 45.

Southbound I-435 is closed south of Route 45. Traffic is being diverted onto Route 45.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.