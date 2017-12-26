Missouri reports 5 fatal crashes over holiday weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that five people have died in traffic crashes over the Christmas holiday counting period. (AP)

The period extended from Friday at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

During that period, MSHP troopers investigated 491 total traffic crashes, which included 125 injuries and four of the five fatalities. Troopers also arrested 91 people for driving while impaired and made 49 drug arrests over the holiday.

Crash numbers were up from 2016, as troopers investigated on 260 accidents and 86 injury crashes. The number of fatalities was the same.

Arrests for driving under the influence increased in 2017 as only 68 people were taken into custody for driving while impaired and 40 for drugs in 2016.

Two fatalities occurred as a result of traffic crashes on December 24, 2017. No fatalities occurred as a result of a traffic crash on December 25, 2017.

No boating crashes or drownings were reported over the 2017 Christmas counting period.

