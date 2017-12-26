Kansas City man dies of gunshot wound on Christmas Eve

A suspect was arrested a short time later. The victim was identified only as a man in his 20s. (KCTV5)

Authorities say a man has been killed in northeast Kansas City, bringing the city's homicide total to 148 for the year.

The shooting happened at about 6:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Garfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Abdi Sanweyne, 27, of Kansas City, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sanweyne was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A suspect in the shooting was arrested near Independence and Garfield Avenues.

Kansas City finished last year with 130 homicides. The record high of 153 was set in 1993. As recently as 2014, the homicide total for the year ended at 82, but that was the lowest number in more than four decades.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and The Associated Press. All rights reserved.