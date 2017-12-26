Residents evacuated after flames rip through Northland apartment - KCTV5

Residents evacuated after flames rip through Northland apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The fire broke out at about 1:13 a.m. at a complex near 58th Street and N Oak Trafficway. (KCTV5)
All residents were evacuated from the building. No one was hurt but 12 apartments were damaged by the flames. (KCTV5)
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -

Residents at a Northland apartment complex were forced into the cold after their home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at about 1:13 a.m. at a complex near 58th Street and N Oak Trafficway.

Firefighters say flames were shooting from the bottom floor when they arrived.

All residents were evacuated from the building. No one was hurt but 12 apartments were damaged by the flames.

Firefighters rescued a dog from the fire and gave it oxygen. The dog was taken to a veterinarian to ensure its safety and health.

The American Red Cross is helping people find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

