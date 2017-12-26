25 residents displaced after flames rip through Northland apartment complex

All residents were evacuated from the building. No one was hurt but 12 apartments were damaged by the flames. (KCTV5)

The fire broke out at about 1:13 a.m. at a complex near 58th Street and N Oak Trafficway. (KCTV5)

Residents at a Northland apartment complex were forced into the cold after their home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at about 1:13 a.m. at the Crown Heights 58 apartment complex near 58th Street and N Oak Trafficway.

Firefighters say flames were shooting from the bottom floor when they arrived.

"We found heavy fire coming through this apartment complex behind me," said Bret Atkins of the Gladstone Fire Department. "Basically on the first floor coming out the window there. Flames quickly spread up to the third, fourth floor and even out the roof."

A mother and her two children were rescued from the balcony.

All residents were evacuated from the building. No one was hurt but 12 apartments were damaged by the flames.

"Flames were shooting out the basement and smoke," said Rita Brewer, who was displaced by the fire. "You could hardly see anything in the front yard."

After being evacuated, 25 of the residents were unable to return to their homes.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.