Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kansas City from 6 a.m. - Noon on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The metro area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. 

Counties in the metro are included in the National Weather Service-issued advisory. 

Bitter cold air has arrived in Kansas City and is expected to stay here for an extended stay. 

Light snow will begin in the morning and could leave some locations with one inch of snow. 

