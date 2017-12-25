Winter Weather Advisory issued as snow moves into Kansas City area

The Kansas City area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. A light snow is expected to begin in the morning and could leave some locations with up to an inch of snow.More >
The Kansas City, KS Police Department is working a homicide at 16th and Richmond.More >
It has been five years since baby Lisa Irwin vanished. Her parents recently sat down with KCTV5 News, answering the questions you would ask. We take you inside the investigation, revealing new theories and uncover what disturbed investigators.More >
A quarterback sprinting 95 yards for a touchdown in the final minutes to help win a high school state championship is legendary on its own.More >
The Springfield, Missouri Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert after a 1-year-old was abducted on Friday night.More >
Two members of the Raytown Police Department were surprised with Super Bowl tickets by Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt surprised the officers last Friday.More >
Residents at a Northland apartment complex were forced into the cold after their home caught fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at about 1:13 a.m. at a complex near 58th Street and N Oak Trafficway.More >
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >
We took a look at the holiday return and shipping policies at four major retailers, as outlined on their websites. Here are some of the highlights.More >
