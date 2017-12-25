Winter Weather Advisory issued as snow moves into Kansas City ar - KCTV5

Winter Weather Advisory issued as snow moves into Kansas City area

Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Brett Anthony, Meteorologist
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas City area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory has also been issued for counties in northern Missouri until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

A light snow is expected to begin in the morning and could leave some locations with up to an inch of snow.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony says the most likely time for snow will be between 8 a.m. and noon.

"Areas where the snow is heavy enough could see some problems on the highways and roads," Anthony said.

Anthony says areas south of the metro are expected to see the heaviest snow.

The snow is expected to turn into flurries after noon. Tuesday's high temperature only reaches 14 degrees.  

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

