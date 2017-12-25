Snow covers Kansas City area as frigid temperatures set in

A Wind Chill Advisory has also been issued for counties in northern Missouri until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City was under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. to noon on Tuesday as snow fell across the metro and frigid temperatures settled in.

A light snow is expected to begin in the morning and could leave some locations with up to an inch of snow.

"Areas where the snow is heavy enough could see some problems on the highways and roads," Anthony said.

Anthony says areas south of the metro are expected to see the heaviest snow.

Several accidents have been reported due to Tuesday's snow.

Hey #KC!!! We're having lots of crashes this morning because of the snow!! 17 already!!



The roads are slick and snowy!!



Give yourselves more time, and give more distance between the cars you're following!#SlowDown#BuckleUp#DriveSafe#kswx — Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) December 26, 2017

