Kansas adds CPR training to graduation requirements

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kansas students will have to undergo CPR training to graduate high school starting next fall.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the state Board of Education approved the new requirement earlier this month. Kansas will be the 38th state to require CPR training for graduation.

It's estimated that nearly 33,000 students will be trained in CPR across Kansas after the requirement goes into effect.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.