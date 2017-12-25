Man in 70s shot dead outside home in KCK - KCTV5

Man in 70s shot dead outside home in KCK

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, KS Police Department is working a homicide at 16th and Richmond. 

Police on scene say a man in his 70s was shot and killed. A second victim - a woman - suffered minor injuries in the shooting. 

The deceased victim went outside after hearing an initial round of shots, according to police. 

While outside, a second round of shots was fired and the man walked across the street, then collapsed in his neighbor's yard. 

There is no suspect information available. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.