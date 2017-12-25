Man in 70s shot dead outside home in KCK

The Kansas City, KS Police Department is working a homicide at 16th and Richmond.

Police on scene say a man in his 70s was shot and killed. A second victim - a woman - suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

The deceased victim went outside after hearing an initial round of shots, according to police.

While outside, a second round of shots was fired and the man walked across the street, then collapsed in his neighbor's yard.

There is no suspect information available.

