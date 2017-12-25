KCK police identify man shot, killed on Christmas night

It happened in the 1600 block of Richmond Avenue. (KCTV5)

A man in his 70s was shot and killed outside his Kansas City, KS, home on Monday.

It happened in the 1600 block of Richmond Avenue.

Police say a woman also suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

On Tuesday, KCK police identified the victim as Ernest Moore, Sr., who was 71 years old.

The deceased victim went outside after hearing an initial round of shots, according to police.

While outside, a second round of shots was fired and the man walked across the street, then collapsed in his neighbor's yard.

Police spokesman Patrick McCallop says there appeared to be a family gathering at the house and detectives were interviewing those who were there, as well as neighbors. No suspects were immediately arrested.

