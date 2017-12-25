Chiefs' Kareem Hunt surprises Raytown police officers with Super - KCTV5

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt surprises Raytown police officers with Super Bowl tickets

Posted: Updated:
(Raytown Police Department's Facebook Page) (Raytown Police Department's Facebook Page)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two members of the Raytown Police Department were surprised with Super Bowl tickets by Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt. 

Hunt surprised the officers last Friday. 

Wearing a Santa hat, Hunt delivered the tickets to Raytown Sergeant Jared Rogers and Raytown Detective Thomas Greer. 

The police department said Rogers and Greer saved a Chiefs fan's life outside of Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17. 

"Going to the Super Bowl is something that I've always wanted to do but never thought would actually happen," Greer told Chiefs.com. "I just have no words…I'm in shock. Usually I'm the one that has lots to say, but for this…it's just crazy. I never thought in my wildest dreams this would ever happen."

WATCH THE CHIEFS' VIDEO BELOW: 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.