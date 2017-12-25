Chiefs' Kareem Hunt surprises Raytown police officers with Super Bowl tickets

Two members of the Raytown Police Department were surprised with Super Bowl tickets by Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt surprised the officers last Friday.

Wearing a Santa hat, Hunt delivered the tickets to Raytown Sergeant Jared Rogers and Raytown Detective Thomas Greer.

The police department said Rogers and Greer saved a Chiefs fan's life outside of Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17.

"Going to the Super Bowl is something that I've always wanted to do but never thought would actually happen," Greer told Chiefs.com. "I just have no words…I'm in shock. Usually I'm the one that has lots to say, but for this…it's just crazy. I never thought in my wildest dreams this would ever happen."

WATCH THE CHIEFS' VIDEO BELOW: