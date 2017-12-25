Gift by horse back: Kansas City's children surprised on Christma - KCTV5

Gift by horse back: Kansas City's children surprised on Christmas

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Horses in Kansas City helped delivered a surprise for children in the city. 

The trip lasted more than two hours, resulting in gifts being delivered to lucky children. 

"Today is about bringing goodwill and cheer towards all," Natasha Fuller said. “I think people are more shocked to see us on our horses than to see us give them Christmas gifts.” 

All of the toys were handed out by real-life Santas and the sleigh was welcomed by horses instead of reindeer. 

